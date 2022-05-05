MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Rock powerhouse Scott Stapp, vocalist of Creed, is taking the stage at this year’s Milford Oyster Festival.

The Grammy award-winning singer, best-known for Creed’s chart-topping hits like “With Arms Wide Open,” “Higher,” and “My Sacrifice,” will headline the 48th edition of the festival on August 20. Fooz Fighters, a Foo Fighters tribute band led by Dave Grohl look-alike Nicky Rich, is set to open the show.

“We are so excited to have Scott Stapp performing at this year’s festival,” Ila Tokarz, president of the Milford Oyster Festival, said in a statement. “Scott brings heart, soul, and passion into his music. You won’t want to miss the show.”

While Stapp garnered massive popularity due to his role in Creed, he also released three solo records during his career, including 2019’s The Space Between The Shadows.

Aside from music, eventgoers can enjoy craft beer, the Festival Car Show, arts and crafts vendors on the Green, amusement rides, and canoe and kayak races. Additionally, 30,000 oysters will be locally sourced from Briarpatch Shellfish Company in Milford to fulfill everyone’s seafood needs.

The Milford Oyster Festival will be held rain or shine on August 20 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Prior to the festival, a kick-off event dubbed Oyster Eve will be held on August 19 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Fowler Field.

Photo courtesy Milford Oyster Festival

For information regarding the event, check out the festival’s website.