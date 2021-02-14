West Pearl Road closed as crews battle 2-alarm structure fire in Torrington

Connecticut
Posted: / Updated:

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Crews battle a second-alarm structure fire early Sunday morning.

Fire officials tell News 8 the call came in shortly before 6 a.m. on the report of a structure fire on West Pearl Road in Torrington.

Fire officials say that the fire was located at a single story ranch with a garage fully involved.

Multiple engines from the Torrington Fire Department are on scene. There is no word on injuries or the cause of the fire.

West Pearl Road is closed as firefighters extinguish the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 and wtnh.com as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

PD: One hospitalized, one in custody following stabbing in Manchester

News /

Connecticut partners with Walmart to get COVID vaccine into the arms of shoppers

News /

Two men charged with killing of man found in burning car in Hartford

News /

Pairs formed through Nutmeg Big Brothers Big Sisters keep connections strong amid pandemic

News /

Bristol Health, American Legion team up to help those 65 and older sign up for COVID vaccine

News /

CT National Guard troops test positive for COVID after returning from assignment in DC for inauguration

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss