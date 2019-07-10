Meriden house fire displaces 2 families

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire crews in Meriden are investigating an overnight structure fire on Wednesday.

Officials say a 2-family home structure fire took place on Bunker Avenue in Meriden. Two families have been displaced. Fire officials say the fire started around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

When firefighters arrived on scene, heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from the attic.

News 8 received confirmation that all residents got out of the home safely. Minor injuries to a few of the firefighters were reported.

Police and fire officials did not report how the fire started.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.