WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – Firefighters are investigating a house fire on Crest Drive in Windsor that began early Wednesday morning around 1 a.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters located a fire in the basement area of a home and evacuated the homeowner. Fire crews were able to do a quick attack to put out the fire, according to Daniel Savelli the Deputy Chief of the East Windsor Fire Department. There is significant smoke damage to the home.

The Red Cross is currently helping the one person who lived inside the home.

No firefighter or civilians suffered injuries as a result of the fire.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

No other information has been released at this time.

