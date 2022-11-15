BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bridgeport Fire Department responded to a fire on Federal Street early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out on the second and third floors of a home on Federal Street just before 4 a.m. Fire, police, and ambulance crews were dispatched.

Everyone in the house was evacuated with assistance from police, the BFD said.

Fire officials said the building suffered major damage and a structural collapse.

The Red Cross is assisting with six adults and one child who were displaced.

