Crews respond to brush fire at Maltby Lakes in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Multiple towns respond to a brush fire at the Regional Water Authority (RWA) Maltby Lakes property Saturday morning.

RWA reports the call came in at approximately 9:30 a.m.

Firefighters from surrounding towns including New Haven, West Haven, Derby and Orange responded to the scene.

RWA police and fire crews remain on scene checking for hot spots.

The cause of the fire is not determined at this time. RWA reports that nobody was hurt, and no structures were involved.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 as more information becomes available.

