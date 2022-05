ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire crews and police officers responded to a fire that broke out at the Artoli Dodge Ram Chrysler car dealership in Enfield on Friday morning.

Route 5 between Elm Street and Brainard are closed in Enfield, according to police.

Police are asking individuals to avoid the area and to use different travel routes.



The scene remains active as crews fight the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.