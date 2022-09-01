NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Crews are investigating the cause of a fire off Foxon Boulevard in New Haven on Thursday night.



Officials say the fire happened near the KFC and Advance Auto Parts between Quinnipiac Avenue and Old Foxon Road.



A supervisor told News 8 that fire crews were originally called out for a large brush fire but when they got to the scene, they found a large wood pile that caught fire.



Crews say the fight was complicated because of the dry conditions and there were no hydrants close to the scene. At last check, fire crews were still putting out hot spots.

