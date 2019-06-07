Criminal Defense Attorney gives their take on next steps for missing mother Jennifer Dulos case

(WTNH) - News 8 speaks to Criminal Defense Attorney Tara Knight as she explains where things could be headed next in the Jennifer Dulos case.

This is a fast-moving investigation with new developments coming in every hour. We now know Michelle Troconis is cooperating with police.

With so much evidence and limited charges, it's hard to make sense of how this investigation is coming together.

"It's likely something will be found because the evidence so far suggests that this was not well planned," Tara Knight, Criminal Defense Attorney, Knight and Cerritelli.

Police have found blood, arrested her estranged husband Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis, but still no Jennifer Dulos.

On the two-week anniversary of her disappearance, Criminal Defense Attorney Tara Knight says police are steadily building their case.

"They want to make sure their investigation is complete and covers all of the bases, otherwise they're going to be sent back to the drawing board by the prosecutor."

Fotis is behind bars in Bridgeport on charges that essentially accuse him of making it harder for police to investigate. Police say more charges will come, but could that mean murder?

"We don't know if it's actually a murder. A murder, don't forget you need to intentionally kill somebody."

Knight says more charges could involve homicide or assault.

"There have been prosecutions believe it or not when there was no actual body."

But prosecuting a homicide case without a body is extremely rare. Police say surveillance video and cell phone data places Fotis and Troconis dropping evidence at over 30 locations in Connecticut's capitol city

Attorney Knight says that could help investigators.

"Just indiscriminately getting rid of evidence... It does suggest not a lot of planning."

Michelle Troconis met with investigators Thursday at her attorney's office in Westport. Attorney Knight explains what kind of deal she could be looking to make with police.

