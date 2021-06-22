Criminal Justice Commission reappoints Chief State’s Attorney

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Criminal Justice Commission announced that Richard J. Colangelo, Jr. has been reappointed as the Chief State’s Attorney. He is the 8th person to hold this title since the position was established in 1973.

Chief State’s Attorney Colangelo’s appointment is for a five-year term.

Kevin D. Lawlor has also been reappointed Deputy Chief State’s Attorney for Operations. Deputy Chief State’s Attorney Lawlor’s appointment is for a four-year term.

The Honorable Andrew J. McDonald announced these updates Tuesday afternoon. Both Attorney Colangelo and Attorney Lawlor were appointed by a unanimous vote by the Commission at a virtual public meeting.

In a statement released Tuesday, Judge McDonald wrote:

I congratulate Chief State’s Attorney Colangelo on his reappointment and wish him the very best in this very challenging and critical position. The Commission is appreciative of Deputy Chief State’s Attorney Lawlor’s commitment in guiding the operational units of the Division. Together, Chief State’s Attorney Colangelo and Deputy Chief State’s Attorney Lawlor bring 54 years of experience to the Division. They have shown selfless service on behalf of the people of Connecticut. The state is lucky to have both of them.”

Attorney Colangelo began his career in the division of criminal justice in 1993. Prior to his appointing, he had served as the State’s Attorney for the Judicial District of Stamford/Norwalk since July 2015.

Prior to his July 2018 appointment to Deputy Chief State’s Attorney for Operations, Attorney Lawlor had served as State’s Attorney for the Judicial District of Ansonia/Milford since June 2006.

These reappointments will come into effect on July 1, 2021.