Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation hold Take Steps Walk event in Madison

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — A little girl with big dreams was the star of a show at Hammonassett State Park in Madison on Sunday.

11-year-old Emelia Brandi of North Haven was the pediatric hero for Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation Take Steps Walk. Brandi was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis at age six but she hasn’t let it slow her down.

She plays hockey and softball and loves water sports. Brandi along with a couple hundred others walked together to help raise awareness and funding.

Brandi’s grateful to have the chance to help others in this fight. 1 in 200 Americans live with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.

Brandi raised more than $10,000 for the event.