CSCU announces new funding for free community college for fall 2020 semester

(WTNH) — Connecticut State Colleges and Universities announced Thursday that the Board of Regents for Higher Education is funding a free community college program for the fall 2020 semester.

BOR has allocated $3 million in one-time funding to launch the Pledge to Advance Connecticut (PACT).

“PACT is Connecticut’s tuition and fee-free community college program. The BOR’s action is expected to cover PACT scholarships for eligible students for the fall 2020 semester, but additional state funding would be required for the program to continue in the spring,” CSCU said Thursday.

To qualify, you must be a first-time, full-time student who has graduated from a Connecticut high school. Candidates must fill out a FAFSA and apply and register by July 15.

“It’s a last-dollar scholarship, so it covers the difference between financial aid and tuition and fees at the community colleges, eliminating out of pocket expenses,” CSCU told News 8.

In order to qualify for PACT, potential students must meet the following requirements:

Be a graduate of a public or private Connecticut high school (GED and homeschooled students qualify).

Be a first-time college student (those who participated in dual enrollment programs while in high school are not excluded).

Fill out FAFSA and accept all awards.

Attend community college full-time (12 or more credits per semester).

Apply and register by July 15, 2020, for priority consideration.

Participate in a degree or credit-bearing certificate program.

Once enrolled, remain in good academic standing.

“With the economic effects of the pandemic lingering, the opportunity for individuals to access a community college education is more imperative than ever,” said David Levinson, Interim President of Connecticut State Community College. “The Board of Regents’ action today is an important, albeit temporary, step to get the tuition and fee-free community college program up and running for the fall semester.”

Potential students can find more info at ct.edu/pact.