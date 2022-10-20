HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Students at Connecticut State Colleges and Universities will see a hike in tuition and fees for the 2023-24 academic year.

The Board of Regents for Higher Education (BOR) voted Thursday to increase tuition and fees at Central, Eastern, Western and Southern Connecticut State University.

The systemwide-average increase for in-state undergraduates is $15 per credit or $184 per semester, and an average increase of $17 per credit or $208 per semester for in-state graduate students beginning in the fall of 2023.

“Today’s tuition and fee adjustment balances the need to maintain affordability at our state universities with the significant fiscal issues we face,” CSCU President Terrence Cheng said. “Our enrollment situation and the resulting financial landscape we face continues to be challenging. But we cannot balance our budget on the backs of our students. Even with this increase, our public colleges and universities remain the most affordable, most accessible, highest quality option for Connecticut students.”

The projected revenue from the tuition and fees increases provides an additional $13.4 million before adjusting for anticipated financial aid, waivers, and bad debt expense, officials with Connecticut State Colleges and Universities said.

The BOR said it will take up tuition rates for CT State Community College and Charter Oak State College at a future date.