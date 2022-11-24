(WTNH) — Connecticut State Police released their initial 2022 Thanksgiving holiday traffic statistics on Thursday morning.

Between Wednesday, Nov. 23, and Thursday, Nov. 24, state police had 1,856 calls for service, assisted 97 motorists, and responded to 124 accidents.

Troopers made six DUI arrests and issued 81 citations for speeding.

They also issued 176 infractions for traffic violations, such as not using a seatbelt, unsafe lane changes, following too closely, not moving over, and distracted driving.

More statistics will be released after the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.