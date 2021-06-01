CSP: Amber Alert out for 4-year-old boy, 39-year-old woman missing from Middletown

Conn. (WTNH) — State Police have put out an Amber Alert for a 4-year-old boy and a 39-year-old woman Tuesday evening.

The child, identified as Armel Muhammed, is described as a 4-year-old Black male with brown hair and brown eyes, 3’6”, 50lb. He was last seen wearing a burgundy sweater and blue jeans.

The adult, identified as Stephanie Michelle Fonda, is described as a white female, 5’6”, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

They are both missing from Middletown.

The child may be traveling in CT registration AX50065 on a blue 2010 Chevrolet Malibu.

IF LOCATED, PLEASE CALL THE MIDDLETOWN POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 860-347-2541.