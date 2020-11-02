CSP investigating fatal multi-vehicle crash on I-95 southbound in Groton

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are investigating a fatal car accident that took place over the weekend in Groton.

According to police, officers were dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 southbound near Exit 88 in Groton on Oct. 31 at 6:13 a.m. They say a 63-year-old Groton man had been traveling in the center lane of a 3-lane road behind another vehicle on I-95 southbound.

The man then allegedly struck the rear of a vehicle then veered into the right shoulder where he struck a parked utility vehicle that had been parked in front of a disabled vehicle involved in a separate motor vehicle collision.

The 63-year-old Groton man was transported to the Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London where he was later pronounced deceased. He has not been identified. No other operator was injured.

Any witnesses to the collision are urged to contact TFC Forbes #1391 at 860-848-6500 ext. 5122