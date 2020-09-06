CSP Labor Day Weekend 2020 ongoing enforcement statistics: 14 DUI arrests, 1 fatal crash

(WTNH) — Connecticut State Police released their ongoing Labor Day Weekend enforcement statistics Sunday afternoon.

From Friday at midnight to Sunday at 4 p.m., CSP report they have received 3,639 calls for service, assisted 128 motorists, and responded to 192 crashes. One of those crashes was fatal – in Watertown. Two of those crashes involved serious injuries – in Windsor and Tolland.

Since Friday, CSP has made 14 DUI arrests, and issued 86 speeding tickets and seven seatbelt citations.

CSP has, so far, issued 219 hazardous moving violations (including unsafe lane change, following too closely, move over, etc).

This weekend last year (Labor Day Weekend 2019) CSP received 7,000 calls for service, assisted 259 motorists, responded to 424 crashes, among which 51 people were injured and one person was killed. They made 46 DUI arrests and issued 683 speeding tickets, 43 seatbelt violations, and 37 distracted driving tickets.

During the entire 2019 Labor Day Weekend, CSP issued 2,208 moving violations (including unsafe lane change, following too closely, move over, etc).