(WTNH)– Connecticut State Police released their latest 2022 Christmas holiday travel statistics Saturday morning.

Between Friday, Dec. 23 at 12 a.m. to Saturday, Dec. 24, at 8 a.m. state police say they have responded to:

1,932 calls for service

calls for service 23 speeding violations

speeding violations 3 Drinking Under the Influence Arrests

Drinking Under the Influence Arrests 119 accidents investigated : 9 with reported injuries, 1 with serious injuries

accidents investigated with reported injuries, with serious injuries 2 fatal accidents

