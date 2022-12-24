(WTNH)– Connecticut State Police released their latest 2022 Christmas holiday travel statistics Saturday morning.
Between Friday, Dec. 23 at 12 a.m. to Saturday, Dec. 24, at 8 a.m. state police say they have responded to:
- 1,932 calls for service
- 23 speeding violations
- 3 Drinking Under the Influence Arrests
- 119 accidents investigated: 9 with reported injuries, 1 with serious injuries
- 2 fatal accidents
News 8 will continue to update this story as updated information comes into the newsroom.