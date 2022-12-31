(WTNH)- Connecticut State Police released their initial 2022 New Year’s holiday traffic statistics Saturday morning.
From Friday, Dec. 30 at 12:01 a.m. to Saturday, Dec. 31 at 8:00 a.m. state police report that they have responded to:
- 1,717 calls for service
- 152 speeding violations
- 5 seatbelt violations
- 9 DUI arrests
- 93 accidents: 6 with injuries, none with serious injuries or fatalties
- 130 motorist assists
