(WTNH)- Connecticut State Police released their initial 2022 New Year’s holiday traffic statistics Saturday morning.

From Friday, Dec. 30 at 12:01 a.m. to Saturday, Dec. 31 at 8:00 a.m. state police report that they have responded to:

1,717 calls for service

152 speeding violations

5 seatbelt violations

9 DUI arrests

93 accidents: 6 with injuries, none with serious injuries or fatalties

130 motorist assists

