CSP reopening fingerprinting services to the public Monday, restrictions for COVID safety in place

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut State Police are reopening their fingerprinting process to the public Monday after the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns.

To get fingerprinted you need an appointment. State Police say now is the time to get fingerprinting services done for a job, (background checks, criminal records checks), but there will be some restrictions in place to keep people safe during the pandemic.

When someone has an appointment they come with their confirmation code from the website. A temporal scan will be done when they come into the building. Masks will be worn at all times and, again, following all the social distancing rules. – Trooper First Class Christine Jeltema/ Connecticut State Police

