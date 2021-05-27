CSP stepping up patrols, cracking down on distracted driving this Memorial Day weekend

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police will be stepping up highway patrols in an effort to keep drivers safe and crack down on distracted driving this Memorial Day weekend.

We spoke to State Police in Branford about what you need to know ahead of the big travel weekend.

CSP says this is one of the busiest times for Troopers monitoring the roads and keeping patrols visible on all state highways.

Distracted driving is a big concern for State Police, which is one reason they are stepping up visibility on the roads this weekend. Also, drunk driving is, unfortunately, something that has Troopers on high alert.

They are encouraging everyone to be smart, be smart on the roads, and if you do plan on drinking, it’s best that you ensure you have a designated driver.

With this being the first holiday since most COVID-19 restrictions in the state have been lifted, there is a lot of excitement out there. But CSP is warning drivers to be aware.

Trooper Josue Dorelus explained, “With the re-opening of the state you can expect the roadways to be a bit busier. People are eager to partake in various activities with friends and family and that comes with travel plans in and out of the state. So if you are heading out, know that there will be a lot more troopers on the roadway.”

