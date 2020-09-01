CSP Union releases vote of no confidence in leadership ability of Gov. Lamont, Commissioner Rovella, LTC. Eckersley

Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut State Police Union released the results of their Vote of No Confidence Tuesday against Governor Ned Lamont, Commissioner James Rovella, and Lieutenant Colonel John Eckersley.

Based on the vote, 97.3% of troopers who voted say they do not have confidence in the leadership ability of the governor. 96.4% say they do not have confidence in the leadership ability of Commissioner Rovella. And 96.6% say they do not have confidence in the leadership ability of LTC Eckersley.

The Union reports, of the 850 Union members, 84.5% participated in the vote.

The Union says their reasons for their vote of no confidence against the governor include his signing of “Anti-Police Accountability Bill into law – putting the public and Troopers more at risk” and his issuance of Executive Order #8 with help from the commissioner “to politicize national events” and “specific only to CSP – Giving the appearance Troopers needed sanctions.”

In a federal hearing Tuesday, the State Police argued for an injunction against the part of the police accountability bill that deals with disciplinary files. The current union contract says those documents should remain sealed; the new law would make them public. No ruling from the judge, yet.

In a statement, the State Police said of the bill, “False allegations of misconduct against police officers should not be publicized. The state agreed with us when we entered into our collective bargaining agreement. We believe that the federal constitution protects our members from having the state renege on that agreement. We trust the judge will agree.”

In a statement, the Union says the vote of no confidence sends a clear message to state leaders and their fellow Troopers.

These results have sent a clear and direct message. Our membership showed the courage to stand up for their Brothers and Sisters, future Troopers, their families, the success of the State Police Union, and the State Police. Our membership put aside their personal interests for a much bigger cause – the future and greater good of all. Many others would not have had the strength to even take such a risk for fear of losing. The Union leadership is grateful to the membership for showing that we do not act as individuals; rather we act as a United group. – CSP Union

This is only the second time in the Union’s history their Board of Directors was forced to conduct a vote of no confidence. The union says the Board voted overwhelmingly to hold the vote.

The Union added, “In order to survive and grow as an agency – the hard-working Troopers must have trust and confidence in their leadership. Troopers must know that they are supported by their Governor and Command Staff, and the Command Staff should acknowledge that they cannot be successful without the efforts of the membership. Management must understand that the best decisions they make will be those that seek out the knowledge and experience of those who understand our work best – the Troopers who are on the roads, at the crime scenes, and serving the public directly. When political appointees fail to make the safety of our members and the public their top priority, failed to preserve the history of the State Police, or make decisions based on preserving their own position, then we cannot in good conscience support them.”

READ: Reasons for Vote of No Confidence against Gov. Lamont, Commissioner Rovella, and LTC. Eckersley: