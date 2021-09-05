CT $300 weekly unemployment supplement now expired; around 125,000 weekly filers impacted

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The $300 weekly unemployment supplement has now expired for Connecticut filers.

The state Department of Labor (CT DOL) released a statement Sunday reminding unemployment filers unemployment benefit provisions under the federal CARES Act expired on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.

CT DOL expects, “thousands of residents to join the more than 32,000 workers who re-entered the labor pool this summer. Schools are back in session, daycare spots are opening, and the state has a comparatively high vaccination rate—all critical elements to getting the economy moving again. This is a job seekers’ market and for those who are looking for their next job or a new next career, CTDOL has the resources to help.”

According to CT DOL, the state has about 125,000 weekly filers, all of whom will be impacted by the expiration of the $300 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) supplement.

Of those filers, CTDOL estimates that:

48,000 are using state or extended benefits unemployment programs that will not change with the end of federal CARES Act unemployment programs;

54,000 claimants are using a federal program and may be eligible to transfer to a state program; and

23,000 filers will have their benefits expire with no option to move to another program.

Additionally, 11,000 claimants will have their benefits end when Connecticut triggers off the federal High Extended Benefits program on Sept. 11, 2021.