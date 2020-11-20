CT 5th graders elect the newest Kid Governor: Reese Naughton

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Connecticut kids just elected their newest Kid Governor! In 2020 style, that announcement streamed online for students statewide, with a little help from our very own Keith Kountz.

“Let’s go to the Secretary of State Denise Merrill who is about to announce the results of the election,” Kountz said.

“It is my honor to report that the 5th graders in the state of Connecticut have elected Reese Naughton as Kid Governor,” said Merrill.

Reese is a 5th grader at Oshana Elementary. Teachers describe her as a natural leader. Kids vote for Connecticut’s Kid Governor every year from candidates all over the state, each with their own platforms.

“I am passionate about racial equality, and I have been on the receiving end of racist acts,” said candidate Claire.

“College is more important than ever because two out of three jobs require a degree,” said candidate Sameer.

But Reese ran a campaign on positivity and focusing on both mental and physical health amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year has been tough on all of us. Quarantine has sent many in a downward spiral of depression, anxiety, and fear of the unknown,” said Naughton.

The CT Democracy Center has used the Kid Governor program to educate kids on the election process.

Reese will have a busy term starting in January but she has a plan of action: Having schools make crates for face masks with positive messages, raising money for PPE at schools, and making care packages for nursing home residents, all to brighten their day during this isolation.

She says she’s excited to get to work in 2021.