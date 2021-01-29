CT, along with six other nearby states, extend suspension of interstate youth hockey through March

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Connecticut, along with six other nearby states, have announced the extension of the suspension of interstate youth hockey.

Governor Ned Lamont made the announcement Friday, along with Governor Charlie Baker of Massachusetts, Governor Janet Mills of Maine, Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey, Governor Gina Raimondo of Rhode Island, Governor Phil Scott of Vermont, and Governor Chris Sununu of New Hampshire.

The suspension of interstate youth hockey competitions for public and private schools and youth hockey leagues will continue through at least March 31, 2021.

The prohibition will not impact interstate collegiate, professional, or U.S. national team hockey activities.

The states will later reassess the need for continued restrictions on interstate sports activities.