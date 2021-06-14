CT among least fun states in the nation, study shows

Conn. (WTNH) — According to at least one study, Connecticut is not one of the most fun states in the country. In fact, it’s among the least fun.

Personal finance website WalletHub released their report Monday. They placed our state in 43rd out of 50.

They said it looked at 26 different metrics including movie theater costs, accessibility to national parks, and number of casinos per capita.

Connecticut’s entertainment and recreation rank was 43; nightlife came in at 41.

The top three most fun states are California, Florida, and Nevada. The least fun are Delaware, Mississippi, and West Virginia.