CT among top 10 best states to raise a family in 2021

(WTNH) — Connecticut is among the top 10 states to raise a family, according to Wallet Hub.

WalletHub said of the results, “To help with the evaluation process, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 52 key indicators of family-friendliness. Our data set ranges from the median annual family income to housing affordability to the unemployment rate.”

In the category of ‘Top State to Raise a Family’, Connecticut comes in ninth out of 50. Massachusetts is number one in this category.

In the category of ‘Family Fun’, CT ranks 29th. California ranks number one in this category.

In the category of ‘Health and Safety’, CT ranks 18th. Vermont ranks number one in this category.

In the category of ‘Education and Childcare’, CT ranks 4th. New Jersey is number one in this category.

In the category of ‘Affordability’, CT ranks 2nd. New Jersey is number one in this category, as well.

In the category of ‘Socio-economics’, CT ranks 28th. North Dakota is number one in this category.

Connecticut also ranks third in ‘lowest violent crimes per capita’.

For the full findings click here.