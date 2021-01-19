CT Att. General moves for state custody of neglected horses seized from Montville farm

MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — The future of eight malnourished and neglected horses seized from a Montville farm has the attention of Connecticut Attorney General William Tong.

Tong is moving for the state to take custody of those horses. He says he wants to ensure the horses receive the care and respect they deserve.

The state seized the horses back in September. They are being cared for at an animal rehab in Niantic right now. A motion has been filed by the Department of Agriculture to take permanent custody.