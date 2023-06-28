HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont was joined by state leaders on Wednesday to celebrate the launch of the start of the first-of-its-kind baby bonds program in Connecticut.

Hartford Healthcare held an event in order to raise awareness of the new baby bonds program. State officials said children whose births are covered by HUSKY, the state’s Medicaid program will be automatically eligible for CT Baby Bonds on July 1.

The program was designed to narrow the wealth gap and to spur long-term growth for Connecticut families, officials said.

Connecticut ‘baby bond’ program could grow from $3,200 to $24K for infants born into poverty

“This first-in-the-nation Connecticut initiative will lift up children who are born into poverty, acting as a stepping stone to help them buy their first home, pay for higher education, start a business, or save for retirement,” Lamont said. “Ultimately, this will be used as a catalyst to interrupt the cycle of intergenerational poverty. This is a creative way of addressing the wealth gap and promoting economic growth.”

The program will invest $3,200 on behalf of every child whose birth is covered by HUSKY insurance. The funds will grow over time and become accessible to the eligible participants after they complete a required financial literary course.

“It’s thrilling that this transformative program is about to see its first participants born this weekend,” Connecticut State Treasurer Erick Russell. “Parents and caretakers do not need to take any action on behalf of their newborns. Eligibility is automatic and processes are being constructed to manage claims and support these children and their families now, and over the next 18-30 years, to ensure they’re getting the most out of this incredible opportunity. CT Baby Bonds is an investment in the future of our state, leveling the playing field for thousands of children who will be born into poverty and giving them a fair shot at economic success. I can’t wait to see the amazing things these kids will accomplish.”

Program stipulations require that the funds be used to buy a home in Connecticut or to start or invest in a state business. The bonds may also be used to pay for education, job training, or retirement.

The bonds are estimated to grow to $11,000 or $24,000 depending on when they are accessed.