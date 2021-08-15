CT-based Americares responds to deadly Haiti earthquake

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Stamford-based AmeriCares has sent medications and relief supplies to Haiti for survivors of Saturday’s deadly earthquake.

U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake at 7.2-magnitude, slightly stronger than the 2010 Port-au-Prince earthquake that devastated the country. The death toll of Saturday’s earthquake climbed sharply to above 700 Sunday morning. Early reports indicate major destruction in Jeremie and Les Cayes.

Nine tons of intravenous fluids from the health-focused relief organization are headed to earthquake-damaged Les Cayes this weekend. Americares reports their relief workers in Haiti and the United States are preparing additional shipments of supplies to treat the injured with antibiotics, wound care supplies, and general medical supplies. Their relief workers on the ground are already assisting the local response and additional staff will head to the island in the coming days.

“Water storage tanks in Les Cayes were destroyed in the earthquake, flooding the streets and creating an urgent need for safe drinking water,” said Americares Vice President of Emergency Programs Kate Dischino. “Survivors need immediate medical care for broken bones, lacerations, and other wounds. We are getting requests from hospitals and health centers throughout the affected region in need of medicine and supplies.”

Americares reports, since its founding more than 40 years ago, they have provided more than $19 billion in aid to 164 countries.