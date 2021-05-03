CT becomes first state in the nation to reach 50% of adults fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont announced Monday Connecticut has become the first state in the nation to reach full COVID-19 vaccination for 50% of all adults 18+.
The governor reported that as of Monday, May 03, 1,912,581 Connecticut residents had gotten at least their first dose of the COVID vaccine (about 69 percent of the adult population in the state), 1,393,894 has been fully vaccinated (about 50 percent of the adult population in the state), and 3,192,560 doses in total have been administered since the vaccine became available.
Gov. Lamont said in a tweet, “Congrats to everyone who has been vaccinated so far! #KeepItUpCT.”
If you haven’t been vaccinated and need to find an appointment or more information about the virus and the vaccine, go to ct.gov/covidvaccine.