HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s unclaimed property system, commonly known as the Big List, is run out of the State Treasurer’s Office. The program has been scrutinized during the last year.

$1 billion in unclaimed funds sits on the CT Big List. But with the way current laws are written, taxpayers initiate the search to find their money. Proposed changes could flip the script.

“Your right to claim unclaimed property never expires,” said Connecticut State Treasurer Shawn Wooden.

If you are owed less than $2,500, a check would be mailed to you. His office would have access to agency data to verify details. For some taxpayers, it could be a surprise windfall.

“My office will be able to mail out millions of dollars to many Connecticut families at a time when they need it most,” Wooden said.

After media reports, including here on News 8, pointed out that only values of more than $50 had been listed, Wooden worked to write legislation that would include all amounts and allow automatic payments.

In February, his office upgraded the online system. Consumers can now:

Look up the unclaimed property of any value online or by phone

Monitor their claim status online

Receive fast-track processing

Waive notarizing a claim

In the first 15 days, Wooden said $36 million in unclaimed property was returned to 140,000 people.

A self-described government watchdog from Connecticut said the changes are modest improvements. Ron Lizzi, an engineer from Bethany, tracks these types of programs around the country.

“For example, Rhode Island has been automatically sending checks to individuals without requiring claims. Missouri has paid millions of dollars in past-due child support by matching cases of owners with unclaimed money. Connecticut should do all of those things,” Lizzi said.

A separate bill would add interest to unclaimed property. Wooden said he is in favor.

The House Majority Leader is pushing for passage, recalling he too once benefited from finding forgotten funds.

“It was like an $87 old bank account that I must have opened up when I was in elementary school,” Rep. Jason Rojas said.

He got his money back.

If this law passes, changes could come as soon as May. This means you could receive money that you were not expecting.