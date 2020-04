Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut breweries are stepping up to help raise money for hospitality workers during the coronavirus crisis.

23 Connecticut breweries are providing hardship grants to the CT Hospitality Relief Fund. It was set up by the state’s restaurant association to give emergency money to those working in the hospitality field.

Half Full Brewing in Stamford and Nod Hill Brewery in Ridgefield are just a few of the many getting involved to provide help.