ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – Since Friday, the average price for a gallon of gas has gone up 31 cents. Prices haven’t been this high since 2008.

Just a week ago, gas was $3.72 a gallon, and a month ago, it was 71 cents cheaper. Diesel is also nearing $5 a gallon.

Business owners in Connecticut are now left to deal with the spike in prices.

“I’ve never seen anything like this. I think in 2008 was the big scare when prices were starting to go up,” said John Vasel IV of JVIII Construction.

John Vasel IV was a kid starting out in the family business when he last saw the economy to awry. This time around, he’s working with his dad to try to keep things afloat amid rising inflation and soaring fuel costs.

“Coming up this spring, we have one of the biggest jobs in the history of my business on the boards to do and the price of fuel and the price of materials is going to greatly impact it. The people had a budget to get the job done,” said John Vasel III.

Now jobs like that might not happen because the budget may be too high. Companies like JVIII Construction and its fleet of 30 trucks are feeling the impact of gas prices.

AAA reports the average price per gallon is up more than 30 cents over the weekend. Meanwhile, Vasel III says he’s watched the cost of diesel fuel more than double in a year. When you’re an emergency services contractor, you can’t let that stop you.

“We’re basically like the fire department or the police department. We have to be ready, on-call for anything, be it a snowstorm, accident on the highway. Rising prices have not caused Vasel to increase trucking or rental rates just yet, but that may have to change if things keep going in the same direction,” Vasel III said.