CT businesses find new ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve while staying safe

(WTNH) — The countdown to midnight is on, but celebrations to ring in the new year look different because of COVID-19. People News 8 spoke with said they are still finding ways to make the night special.



“This year is different from past years, but it’s always a very busy night,” said Trish Perrotti, owner of Consiglio’s Restaurant in New Haven. “We’re doing way more takeout than we ever did.”

At Consiglio’s Restaurant on Wooster Street in New Haven, customers were offered a take-out special. It included Prosecco, two dinners, salad, and garlic bread.

“We have tons and tons of orders,” said Perrotti.

There was also a steady line outside of Sally’s with people picking-up their pies.

“We’ve been trying to support local businesses in New Haven and in Wallingford,” said Thomas Durant, who was picking-up a pizza. “[Doing] our part.”

To ensure a safe New Year’s Eve for everyone who was dining out, the New Haven COVID-19 Task Force made their way to establishments across the city and did site visits to make sure everyone was in compliance.

“We need to make sure we’re that we are respectful of the sector rules, respectful of each other because our health matters,” said Maritza Bond, Director of Public Health in New Haven. “Not adhering to them can cost somebody’s life.”

Restaurant owners said they are happy these measures are being taken.

“Everyone has to behave,” said Moe Gad, owner of Pacifico Restaurant. “If everyone behaves and follows the rules, the virus will go away and everything will come back to normal.”

One of the stops was Anthony’s Ocean View, a venue previously shut down around Halloween for allegedly violating COVID-19 restrictions. Every establishment received a thumbs-up from the COVID-19 Task Force after their visit.

They plan to continue these site checks into 2021.