NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Cannabis sales in Connecticut are continuing to increase for the 10th month in a row, according to data from the Department of Consumer Protection.

The preliminary November data showed the combined sales for adult-use cannabis and medical marijuana totaled nearly $26 million from Nov. 1 to Nov. 30. Since marijuana became legal to sell in Connecticut in January, November marks the highest number of sales yet.

Adult-use marijuana totaled more than $15.3 million in sales during November and medical marijuana totaled more than $10.3 million in sales for the same period.

These totals are an increase from October which had $14.7 million in adult-use sales and $10.1 million in medical marijuana sales.

According to the preliminary data, 281,691 medical marijuana products and 400,379 adult-use marijuana products were sold. Medical marijuana patients paid an average of $36.99 per product and adult-use marijuana patients paid $38.44.

The preliminary data also showed that exactly half of the sales were usable cannabis or flower. 31 percent were vapes and 12 percent were edible products.

The state said they used the Seed-to-Sale tracking system to monitor these cannabis sales

Cannabis sales began in January of 2023. For more information on monthly cannabis trends, visit the state website.