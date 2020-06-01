CT casinos back in business after 75 day shutdown

UNCASVILLE, MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (WTNH)– After a 75 day shutdown, the familiar sights and sounds of gaming in Connecticut has returned.

Both Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun are back in business. They started with soft openings this weekend before opening their doors to all guests Monday.

“We had about 300 people on Saturday, probably about 700 on Sunday, and leading in right now we probably have a couple thousand people on property,” said Jason Guyot, Interim CEO and SVP of Resort Operations at Foxwoods Resort & Casino.

“This is the best decision anybody can make. Come on down,” exclaimed Ronald Boutot, of Stonington.

He and his wife Briget came back from North Carolina to be there for opening day and they say it paid off.

“Look at this,” said Boutat as they displayed handfuls of cash. “Fan it out honey.”

We asked if they felt safe playing the slots.

“Uh yeah. Very safe,” they answered. “They’re running it here very well. Yeah very good. Professional. They got like the machines spaced out. It’s nice.”

Plexiglass now separates players at table games, masks are mandatory, and everyone’s temperature is taken when they arrive.

One thing that has changed since News 8 took a tour before the casino reopened is that they no longer use the face scanner to take a temperature.

Now they have a camera set up and a monitor manned by security and people just need to walk right by and their temperature is taken.

“I’ll tell you this is one of the safest places you can be in Connecticut,” said Guyot.

“We didn’t gamble. We just walked through to see.. let’s go to somewhere that’s open,” said Jeffrey Bowen, who owns a home in nearby Preston.

He came to the casino from Chelsea, Massachusetts.

“It was nice to just go finally start to be able to go back to normal,” said Bowen.

But the state is warning visitors with electronic signs along Route 2 not to gamble with their health or COVID-19 and to avoid large gatherings.

“We’ve had very positive feedback from all our guests,” said Guyot. “It’s really not stopping anybody from coming in.”