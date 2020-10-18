CT communities dealing with uptick in violence

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden is using Facebook. Hartford is using Zoom. They are two communities dealing with an uptick in violence in Connecticut and using social media to spread awareness.

News8 speaking with residents in both cities about the rise in gun violence and both did not want to be identified.

“It’s kind of hard to see all the violence going on,” said one woman in Hartford. She lives on Henry Street — the scene of a deadly double shooting last week.

“It’s scary,” said another woman in Meriden. She spoke with News8 down the street from where Sammy Ortiz was hit by a car then shot several times in August.

That deadly shooting happened during a period where Meriden had at least eight shootings in about a week. Since then, the police department has listed several other more recent incidents of gun violence on their Facebook page:

October 11: shots fired in the area of Ceppa Field located at 114 Gale Avenue.

October 9: shots fired on South Avenue.

October 4: Meriden Police investigated the shooting homicide of Casey Schoonover.

Those are just a few of the incidents. There have been more.

“Shootings all over,” said the Meriden resident. “And it’s sad.”

Meriden’s Police Chief also saying on Facebook how the department is trying to deal with the gun violence. Since July, he says officers have made a large number of arrests and have seized over 15 firearms.

“These firearms seizures and arrests did not occur by chance,” wrote Roberto Rosado, Meriden’s Chief of Police. “Our officers and Detective Bureau have been working around the clock to solve each crime and have been doing a phenomenal job in solving these investigations. With that being said, there is more work to be done to arrest those responsible for the continued gun violence.”

Chief Rosado also writing that most of the violence is not random. He says individuals are targeting other individuals.

The Meriden Police Department is now getting help from The FBI’s Gang Violence Task Force and from the CT Violent Crime Task Force.

In Hartford, Mayor Luke Bronin has asked Governor Lamont for state police to join Hartford police in dealing with the gun violence in the capital city. The governor granted the request. This now means Connecticut State Troopers will be deployed throughout the city; State Police Major Crimes detectives will be embedded into the Hartford Police Department Violent Crimes Task Force. Using data and intelligence, this partnership’s focus will be identifying the group of violent actors responsible for the majority of fatal and non-fatal shootings within the city.

“The state is here to provide support where we can, especially when it comes to public safety,” said Governor Lamont. “The Connecticut State Police will work collaboratively with the City of Hartford and its police department.”

Today, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin held a community forum with police on Zoom to address the violence and share ideas on how the city could work together to try and stop it.

“As we fight back against an unusually sharp spike in gun violence, we’re dedicating every resource we have in a focused, deliberate way, and I’m glad Governor Lamont, Commissioner Rovella, the Connecticut State Police and the Department of Correction for acting quickly to work in partnership with us,” said Mayor Bronin. “It’s important to be clear that this is not a broad deployment of State Police to patrol Hartford, but a carefully targeted assignment of investigative and other specialized resources as part of a state, local, and federal partnership to directly address the drivers of this spike in gun violence.”

The Statewide Narcotics Task Force will center its investigations in Hartford, as well. It’ll concentrate on illegal and stolen guns and focus on the most violent offenders involved in the narcotics trade.

The State Police’s multi-city auto theft task force will also have a presence in Hartford. Mayor Bronin says in many instances, stolen vehicles have been linked to shootings, illegal firearms, and illegal narcotics.

Governor Lamont and Mayor Bronin adding the need for State Troopers in Hartford will be consistently reassessed, with direct input from city residents and community leaders.