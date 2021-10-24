CT communities take part in National Drug Take-Back Day

Conn. (WTNH) — There are fewer unneeded drugs in medicine cabinets across the state this weekend. People across the state took part in an effort to get drugs out of homes and off the streets on Saturday.

It was part of a national “Drug Take-Back Day” set up by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Over a dozen communities across Connecticut set up locations for people to drop off their unused prescription drugs.

Officials say, removing unused opioids and other medications from homes reduces the possibility of misuse, theft, or abuse by family members, children, and teens.