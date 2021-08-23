CT community college students to have access to free mental health telehealth services

Conn. (WTNH) — Thanks to COVID-19 relief money, all community college students in Connecticut have access to free mental health services.

Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU) has partnered with the telehealth company TimelyMD, giving students access to free, 24/7 telehealth options to provide health and counseling services. It begins with the upcoming fall semester.

“I think the stigma related to mental health wears down a little bit more each day and let’s be honest, how many of us don’t feel like we need a little help?” said Terrence Cheng, CSCU President. “Something that is going to support mental health but is also going to support physical health as well. If you have a physical ailment, you can speak to someone for those needs as well.”

In addition to on-demand mental health support, students have unlimited health consultations and 12 scheduled individual counseling sessions per year.