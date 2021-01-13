‘We swore an oath to the Constitution and our job here is clear’: CT Congressional delegation says Trump needs to leave office asap following impeachment vote

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s representatives in the House are all democrats and they all voted to impeach President Donald Trump Wednesday afternoon. Now they and CT’s Senators are calling for his removal from office as soon as possible.

The final vote came in around 4:30 p.m. with a bipartisan majority in favor. The article passed by a vote of 232-197 for the impeachment of the president on the charges of incitement of insurrection.

The charge reads, in part, “In his conduct while President of the United States—and in violation of his constitutional oath faithfully to execute the office of President of the United States […] —Donald John Trump engaged in high Crimes and Misdemeanors by inciting violence against the Government of the United States.”

Now, the case goes to the Senate for trial.

News 8’s Chief Political Anchor Dennis House spoke to Rep. Jim Himes (CT-04), who said the president needs to leave office as soon as possible.

Congressman Himes, “When people say ‘there are only seven days left why not let him finish and let him leave office on the 20th?’ What do you say to that? To put it bluntly, the man still has his finger on the nuclear trigger so even though it is a long shot that this will end in impeachment it is worth doing on that basis alone. The president showed no contrition for that he did. Secondly, what would history say if the president orchestrated violent domestic terrorists on the Capitol that led to five fatalities and led to terror among elected officials the congress did nothing?”

Later on the House floor, Himes warned his fellow congressional members voting against impeachment, “where he goes in history, you go in history!”

In a statement, Rep. Joe Courtney (CT-02) said:

There is no question that the President helped to foment and incite an attack on our Capitol and our democracy on January 6th, and Representatives from both sides of the aisle came together today to show that there are consequences for these sorts of actions. The President incited a crowd of his supporters to march on Congress with express purpose to illegally and violently obstruct a Constitutionally mandated proceeding, namely to tally the certified results of the electoral college. The President’s remarks falsely claimed that the election was ‘stolen’, and called on the crowd to march on the Capitol and ‘fight like hell’ to ‘take back our country.’ Leaders and elected officials from across the political spectrum, including from the President’s own Cabinet and leaders in the private sector, have stated that it was blindingly obvious that he incited the deadly violence, and afterwards failed to adequately quell the mayhem that trapped Vice President Pence and the leaders of a co-equal branch in a basement for hours. It would have been best for the country for President Trump to resign. Absent that, the House still sought an alternate path by encouraging the Vice President to activate Section 4 of the 25th Amendment, and to remove the President without the Constitutional path of Impeachment. Vice President Pence refused, and the Congress has been left with no choice—we swore an oath to the Constitution, and our job here is clear. The President’s actions must be met with consequence. I am proud of my colleagues on both sides of the aisle who did the right thing today by voting for this Article of Impeachment.” – Rep. Joe Courtney (CT-02)

Rep. John Larson (CT-01) said following the vote to impeach Trump:

Last week for the first time since the War of 1812 our Capitol was under siege. Police were pinned between a door, hit with fire extinguishers and hockey sticks, and dragged. Pipe bombs were found at the DNC and RNC. Five people died. Journalists were attacked. This was a violent insurrection incited by the President. The President and the rioters must be held accountable. President Trump had the time to take responsibility and resign, and Vice President Pence had the opportunity to invoke the 25th Amendment. Since neither of them did as they should, the House today voted to impeach this President for a second time. I applaud the few House Republicans who put nation before party and voted to protect our democracy. This now lies with Senate Republicans and I hope they do the same.” – Rep. John Larson

CT’s two senators want impeachment also.

Following the impeachment vote in the House Wednesday, Senator Richard Blumenthal called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to call the Senate back into session to begin the impeachment trial immediately.