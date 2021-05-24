CT COVID numbers lowest in 8 months, mass vaccination sites to close down

Conn. (WTNH) — The state’s COVID-19 positivity rate remains under one percent and experts say it’s turning a corner in the pandemic, crediting vaccination efforts across Connecticut.

In Monday’s COVID briefing, Governor Ned Lamont announced the total number of hospitalizations and the seven-day positivity rate in the state are the lowest they’ve been in eight months. With the numbers so low, the governor says he’ll be holding off on his daily coronavirus briefings for a while. His focus now turning to vaccine incentives and winding down mass vaccination sites.

Health experts from Yale say it’s like night and day when we think about where we were in the pandemic one year ago to now with vaccinations approved and used state and nationwide.

Experts say the good news is here, but vaccine hesitancy remains a concern.

Dr. Arjun Venkatesh with Yale Medicine says Connecticut is in a good place and is among the top in the nation in vaccine distribution. And while mass vaccination sites are being shut down, Dr. Venkatesh says it isn’t as much of a concern with so many opportunities for people and their families to get vaccinated.

Dr. Arjun Venkatesh said, “This is different this time because of vaccination. We know our vaccines are remarkably effective, we know from experiences around the world that when a lot of people get vaccinated in an area that it really prevents transmission in a way that can last.”

