CT Criminal Justice Commission meets to investigate unresolved police shootings

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH)– The Connecticut Criminal Justice Commission is meeting Monday to investigate why there has been no official rulings in four deadly police shootings going back a decade.

The meeting was called by Supreme Court Justice Andrew McDonald following reports in the ‘Hartford Courant‘ about the unusual delays.

The State’s Attorney for the Hartford Judicial District, Gail Hardy is in charge of these police shooting investigations.

Because of the reported delays, Chief State’s Attorney Kevin Kane was asked to delay his retirement which was scheduled to start at the end of last month.

Kane was requested to investigate the long delays in issuing final reports on these deadly force police shootings involving the State Police, and officers in East Hartford, Manchester and Hartford.

The shootings occurred between 2008 and 2012. Another case in Wethersfield earlier this year was also assigned to Hardy’s office.