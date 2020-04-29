CT dairy farm makes large milk donation to food distribution site at Rentschler Field

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– For a second week in a row, Governor Ned Lamont visited the Foodshare distribution site in East Hartford. One of Connecticut’s largest dairy farms hit hard by the pandemic was onsite to make a large donation.

This is the second week Rentschler Field has been turned into a food distribution. But there was something special on Wednesday.

Typically, you don’t get milk because it needs to be refrigerated. But Guida’s of New Britain has changed that.

“There’s a surplus now of milk and we want to take advantage of that,” said Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz.

More than 100 dairy farms across Connecticut are making milk but running into distribution issues amid the coronavirus pandemic.

So Wednesday, Guida’s Dairy donated 50 half gallons to Foodshare. Volunteers handed them out to hundreds of cars driving through this now 2-week old food distribution site.

“Commodities are very hard to get when it comes to food donation, refrigerated items, dairy in particular. That’s why it’s so important for us to be here today to help the people,” said Erin Vecsey, Guida’s Dairy.

Governor Ned Lamont stopped by Wednesday to highlight the donation.

“I’m so proud of Connecticut. You know here we are in this crisis. Seeing hundreds of cars, we doubled the lanes. We can get twice as much food out in less time,” said Lamont.

Foodshare CEO Jason Jakubowski says many people are newly unemployed wondering where their next meal will come from.

“We did a survey last week and about 70-75 percent of the people that are coming to this distribution, this is the first time they’ve been affected by food insecurity,” said Jakubowski.

Fifteen hundred cars stopped on Tuesday. More than ever. And this site will now be open at least through May 8.

Meanwhile, the state says it’s looking at new ways to help people continue to have access to these perishable products.

“One of the things Jason said was ‘give me a refrigerated truck. If you give me some refrigeration, we can do this everyday.’ So that’s the next thing we’ll be working on to build that infrastructure,” said Bryan Hurlburt, Commissioner, CT Department of Agriculture.