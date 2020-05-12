CT dental hygienist fears reopening for non-emergency work during pandemic

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Many dental hygienists across the state are worried about opening up offices for non-emergency work. They’re not only concerned for their own safety but their patients’ as well.

News 8 spoke with one woman who wanted to conceal her identity for fear of losing her job. She said some offices are doing the right things and following the American Dental Association’s guidelines.

That includes adding air filtration systems, stocking staff with proper amounts of protective gear and plans to space of patients to disinfect rooms.

However, she said other offices — like the one she works at in the southeastern part of the state — is not following guidelines. She said because they’re only recommendations and not requirements, many offices just want to save money.

“Everything is recommended, nothing is required, and many practices are choosing to forego them because of cost factors,” she said. “I think another big fear I have is these patients that I have watched their families grow and I know their aunts and grandparents and children. If something were to happen to them…how am I going to look these people in the face? I will carry that with me forever.”

“I’m inclined to let it play out a little bit and let me tell you why,” Governor Ned Lamont said. “I think you’re going to find like most of these store openings, we’re talking about the consumer. In this case, folks going in for a dental check-up are going to be slow to go in. I don’t think it’s going to be at full capacity. I think a lot of the hygienists who don’t want to go in won’t have to go in because there won’t be demand at this point.”

The governor said if he’s wrong, they’ll take a second look at it. The dental hygienist News 8 spoke with said she hopes he does because they are booked solid with appointments starting on May 20.

The governor’s reopening committee does have hygienists and members of the Connecticut Dental Association as they try to address some of these concerns.

No businesses, retailers, hair salons, dental offices or other offices are required to open on May 20; it is voluntary.