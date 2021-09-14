CT Department of Correction officer dies following complications associated with COVID-19

Conn. (WTNH) — An officer with the State of Connecticut Department of Correction (DOC) has died from complications associated with COVID-19, according to DOC Commissioner Angel Quiros.

Quiros said Officer Quentin Foster is the first correctional staff member from DOC to succumb to the virus.

“I was devastated when I was informed of Officer Foster’s death,” Quiros said. “This is the realization of one of my worst fears, which we worked diligently to try to prevent.”

Foster leaves behind five children.

Quiros said Foster was a nine-year veteran with the department, assigned to the Willard-Cybulski Correctional Institution. He was 45 years old.

“Officer Foster’s death is a painful reminder that we must keep our collective guards up and keep fighting to contain this persistent virus. I firmly believe the best way to keep COVID-19 at bay is to get vaccinated…” Quiros said. “Ever-increasing evidence illustrates the vaccine helps save lives. There is a world of difference between a head cold and being placed on a ventilator.