CT Department of Health, DECD give update on winter sports amid pandemic

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s Department of Public Health has released an updated sports guidance concerning winter season sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The document issued by officials includes recommendations for interscholastic leagues, recreational, and private leagues for youth and adults. These recommendations will be added to the already updated sector rules on sports from the Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD).

The suggestions do not apply to college level or professional athletics.

“This guidance is based on a risk assessment for COVID-19 conducted by the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee of the National Federation of High School Associations (NFHS), a national organization governing high school athletics. The guidance includes a description of the risk categories for sports, breaks down the risks of different activity associated with those sports, and makes recommendations for each of those activities,” officials write.

The link to the comprehensive document can be seen here.