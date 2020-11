HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The State Department of Labor is providing updates on Connecticut jobs Wednesday.

Commissioner Kurt Westby says the processing time for unemployment benefit applications has gone from six weeks at the pandemic’s height to just one to three days now.

Westby is urging Congress to extend the federal CARES Act into the new year. The CARES Act provides funding for the state’s consumer contact center, which handles nearly 21,000 employment cases per week.