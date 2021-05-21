CT Department of Labor to require people to show they are actively looking for a job in order to collect unemployment

Conn. (WTNH) — Some employers say they are desperate to hire people. And in some instances, they’ve offered jobs to people who are just not showing up.

Now, just this week, the state’s Department of Labor announced they will once again require people to show they are actively looking for a job in order to collect unemployment. President of Meriden’s Jonal Laboratories Marc Nemeth says over the last year, they’ve offered jobs to eight people. Only half came to work.

Plus, he says his HR department has scheduled interviews with people who are no-shows.

Nemeth says. “I think they’re making a lot of money staying home and not working with the supplemental unemployment insurance. Not everyone because we have been able to hire some people, but if you’re asking for some of the reasons I think that’s it.”

We ask the governor if there is a reason to believe that people are not seeking a job right now are collecting unemployment?

Governor Lamont answers, “I don’t think that’s a big a problem. Our $1,000 is meant to help people. Maybe they have some transportation needs. Maybe they have some childcare needs, but you’re right there are some people, their families, or their extended families, were hit hard by COVID. So there’s still some COVID anxiety out there which I think is meaningful. We’re trying to address all those concerns. I know people are worried about the extra $300 the federal government gives you. That’s over in a few months so this is the time right now to be thinking about that job.”

And it’s not just manufacturing that needs to hire, but many restaurants are offering bonuses right now as they expect to be busy this summer.