CT Dept. of Health releases new report detailing problems in coronavirus infections at nursing homes

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Health has released a new report detailing problems with covid-19 infection control at 20 nursing homes across the state.

The report comes after over 200 unannounced visits to nursing homes across our state. The Connecticut Department of Health worked in partnership with the Connecticut National Guard as well as inspectors from the Federal Centers for Disease Control and prevention after visits finding 20 nursing homes were delinquent.

The report details the major problems found including improper notification inside the facility and to families, improper physical distancing between residents, and improper use or cleaning of PPE.

The way it works now is the facilities have time to review and potentially dispute the findings of deficiency, but they must come up with a plan of corrective action that is approved by the department. Once the plans of correction are approved, the findings will be posted online. Many of the facilities have already started enhanced staff training and been given additional deliveries of personal protective equipment.

“Thanks to some amazing work, we’ve been able to source material. We’ve got a 60 day supply. We got shipments going out to our different nursing homes, they’ve already arrived and we’re going to keep going. I want to make sure we have a stockpile,” Gov. Lamont.